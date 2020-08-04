Canindia News

Most Costco locations offering same-day delivery

Most of Canada’s Costco locations, including those in Brampton and Mississauga, are now offering same-day delivery.

The deliveries are being handled by Instacart, an online delivery service, which members can access at www.costco.ca/logon-instacart. Nonmembers can use www.instacart.ca/store/costco.

Canadian Costcos have been offering two-day delivery service since 2018, but the new program pledges delivery of fresh produce, meat and seafood, snacks, deli offerings, frozen goods and baby and pet care items in as little as two hours, with free delivery for orders over $75. At launch, 76 of Canada’s 100 stores will offer the service.

Costco’s American leg first partnered with Instacart in February 2016 and now offers same-day delivery at all of its 548 U.S. clubs, including delivery of prescriptions and alcohol, but those services are not offered in Canada.

