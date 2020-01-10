Most Delhi voters want Modi to remain Prime Minister

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Most of the Delhi voters want Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister and don’t want any change in the Central government, as per the IANS-C Voter poll survey ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections.

As per the survey, Prime Minister Modi is well ahead of Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Arvind Kejriwal.

Asked if they wanted to change the Prime Minister, 71.7 per cent respondents said “No”, 25.1 per cent said “Yes”, while 3.2 per cent were undecided.

Asked their first choice for the Prime Minister, 70.4 per cent people’s first choice was Modi, while 9.4 were for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, 4.1 for former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and 3.2 per cent for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Similarly, people don’t want any change in the Central government as well despite the opposition’s attacks and allegations and soaring inflation.

As many as 68.5 per cent people said that they don’t want to change the Central government, while 27.8 percent said that they want to change it while 3.7 percent were undecided on the issue.

The second leg of the survey, whose sample size was 2,326 voters across Delhi’s urban, semi-urban and rural areas, could be a setback for the opposition which is mounting pressure on the Narendra Modi government on a host of issues, including the CAA-NRC-NPR matter.

