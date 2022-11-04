WORLD

Most French people worried about level of inflation: Survey

More than nine out of 10 French people are concerned over the level of inflation in France, a local media report said citing a survey.

The economic morale index is at its lowest, with 78 per cent of respondents saying they are “less confident”, compared to 22 per cent who are “more confident”, BFM Business reported on Thursday citing a survey carried out by Odoxa.

Some 75 per cent of respondents believe that the country’s economic difficulties will be more severe in 2023, and the level of inflation estimated by the French is 12.5 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted BFM as saying.

According to the latest report by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE), the country’s consumer price index (CPI) is estimated to rebound to 6.2 per cent.

President of Odoxa, Gael Sliman, told BFM Business that the French believe that inflation is as twice as high as the level reported by INSEE.

More than a third of respondents believe that inflation is above 15 per cent, BFM Business reported.

According to a survey carried out on October 26 and 27 with 1,005 French people over 18 years old, 46 per cent of respondents said they have already used up their savings or have taken out one or more loans to meet daily expenses.

