Most GO train and bus users won’t have to pay for local transit

Ontario is eliminating the fare for most local transit when using GO Transit service.

“Affordability and cost of living concerns are very much on the minds of families throughout Ontario, and that is why our government is taking action to make riding transit cheaper,” said Stan Cho, Associate Minister of Transportation. “As we cut costs for drivers, including by eliminating licence sticker renewal fees and removing tolls on Highways 412 and 418, we’re also slashing fares to keep more money in the pockets of families and young people when they need it most and making it easier to get from point A to B.”

Beginning March 14, local transit will be free for riders connecting to and from GO Transit on municipal transit systems with GO Transit co-fare agreements. This means that a Mississauga adult who commutes back and forth using MiWay and GO Transit three days a week could save $250 annually on transit expenses.

“The co-fare agreement, in particular, will also be critical in our economic recovery, encouraging more people to seek employment in neighbouring regions through the elimination of the double fare,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “It’s so important that all orders of government work together to make transit more affordable for residents, and today’s announcement is a significant step forward.”

This benefit will also extend to Durham Region Transit, Milton Transit, Grand River Transit, Guelph Transit, Oakville Transit, Brampton Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, Burlington Transit, Bradford West Gwillimbury Transit, York Region Transit and Barrie Transit.

As the Toronto Transit Commission does not have a co-fare agreement with GO Transit, TTC rides will not be free for GO train and bus users.