Majority of Indian parents expressed a strong preference for participating in sustainability initiatives and stated that they are willing to invest more in eco-friendly products, a new report has shown.

According to PC and printer major HP, about 80 per cent of Indian parents do not mind paying more for items that are environment friendly.

Indian parents are actively seeking out businesses with sustainable practices (84 per cent) and prioritising purchasing sustainably sourced items (85 per cent).

“The fact that parents express such deep concern is a powerful testament to the growing awareness and urgency surrounding this global issue. It is truly heartening to observe a significant shift in consumer behaviour, with an overwhelming majority of parents actively prioritising sustainability,” said Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President, HP India market.

HP surveyed over 5,000 respondents globally, including 1,000 from India.

Moreover, the report said that about 98 per cent of Indian parents expressed deep concern about climate change.

Indian parents placed a higher priority on rising temperature and cost as climate change concerns, with mothers (19 per cent) expressing heightened worry over the impact of having children compared to fathers (8 per cent).

Notably, concerns about climate change have caused 66 per cent of Generation Z and 60 per cent of Millennials to reconsider their plans to expand their households.

Further, the report mentioned that 61 per cent of Indian parents consider companies’ environmental practices as a crucial factor in their career choices, recognising the importance of aligning their professional lives with their values.

About 66 per cent of mothers and over half of fathers (58 per cent) in India have reconsidered the company they work for or changed companies due to commitment to sustainability initiatives.

