HEALTHINDIA

Most Indians to ring in New Year at home amid Covid scare: Report

NewsWire
0
0

As Covid scare reaches India, 8 in 10 people are likely to ring in the New Year at home with immediate family members as the state governments advise against large gatherings, a report has said.

Only 4 per cent citizens said they will attend big parties and community get-togethers to ring in the New Year, 79 per cent are likely to stay home and either celebrate with immediate family or not celebrate at all.

While 12 per cent plan to visit a friend’s place to celebrate, 5 per cent plan to avoid socialising in light of the increased Covid risk, according to social community engagement platform Local Circles.

“Given the Covid risk, those in big cities and celebrating must follow Covid appropriate norms of masking and social distancing regardless of whether their state or district mandates these norms or not,” the findings showed.

The Karnataka government has advised that all large assemblies should be strictly outdoor, and as far as possible during the day to avoid late night and early mornings.

For people over 60 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women, the government has advised them to stay away from such assemblies.

For hotels, pubs, restaurants, clubs and resorts, etc., where the celebrations are being organised, the government has restricted the number of guests to the existing seating capacity if held indoors.

India reported 243 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 268 cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

20221230-141004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala reports 35,636 Covid cases, active caseload 3,23,828

    How genes helped people cope with pandemic stress

    Tokyo reports 1st community transmission of Omicron

    235 new Covid cases, 126 recoveries reported in J&K in 24...