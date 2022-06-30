As Doug Ford’s Conservative government looks to signal its readiness to get back to work – appointing a new cabinet June 24 – it does so facing significant skepticism from Ontarians over its ability to tackle the problems they are most concerned about.

The latest data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute indicates inflation (63%), health care (49%) and housing affordability (36%) are the issues people in Ontario are most seized by. But for each of these three issues, majorities express pessimism over the Ford government’s ability to improve them.

This cynicism is driven in part by now-firmly entrenched political divide in a province that had voters at the beginning of the month utterly underwhelmed by the political choices in front of them. While the June 2 vote earned the PCPO a majority at Queen’s Park with 40 per cent of the popular vote, it was also notable for the lowest election turnout in Ontario history.

Little wonder then, that Ontarians are split over the election outcome, but tilting towards being more upset than pleased. Just over forty per cent (42%) say they are happy with the way the election went, slightly more (47%) say the opposite.

There isn’t much consensus on what other PCPO pledges Ontarians want prioritized, but two cost-of-living-focused ones – help for medical expenses for low-income seniors (32%) and an income tax credit for low-income workers (27%) – are favoured by one-third and one-quarter respectively.

Ford and his government will try to ignite some good will next month. Ontario will implement a gas tax holiday starting on July 1. Presented with 12 potential policy priorities for the new government, this was the most popular option among Ontarians, chosen by 39 per cent.