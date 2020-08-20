Most parents prefer 2-month staggered start to school year

Thousands of parents with school-going children are growing apprehensive as schools are set to open in a matter of weeks. The Maru/Blue public opinion poll shows that upto two-thirds of parents say they prefer a gradual two-month school reopening instead of the traditional start of a new school year.

Seven in 10 GTA parents of elementary students would like to see some kids return in September and depending on how things go, allow more kids to return in October.

When it comes to parents of high school students, 63 per cent support a similar staggered return.

More and more school boards are informing parents of their plan to stagger the start of school.

The survey also found parents are split in the belief that janitorial staff have the necessary resources and people needed to keep schools clean. Fifty-three per cent agree while 47 per cent don’t believe this is the case.