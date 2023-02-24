Medical students from Uttar Pradesh who had returned from Ukraine after war broke out in that country last year, have gone back to complete their studies.

Some have shifted to other countries.

Initially, students were not allowed to return but in December, flights to Ukraine for civilians were restored.

The Centre had carried out ‘Operation Ganga’ and safely brought back around 18,000 Indian students from Ukraine.

Nearly 1,400 from Uttar Pradesh pursuing medical and other courses also came back to the state. Fifty of these medical aspirants were residents of Lucknow. Some of the students had to wait for days to cross the border to reach Poland as flights were stopped due to the war.

“My daughter is back to Ukraine and pursuing MBBS fourth year course. She mostly attends online classes but visits the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University there when called, keeping safety in view,” said the mother of one of the students.

She admitted that she was wary of sending her daughter back.

“But I realised that there were many problems here in completing her studies, so we agreed. I talk to her every day which is very reassuring,” she said.

Another student Raghav (name changed) who is now in Russia along with 10 other students of Uttar Pradesh, shifted there from Ukraine.

“We have put the past behind us and our priority is to complete our education. We have to travel from our hostel to the college which is quite a distance but that is fine,” he said.

20230224-130604