INDIA

Most wanted criminal Mohammad Babar arrested in bomb blast case in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

The Bhagalpur police arrested a most wanted criminal named Mohammad Babar, who was a suspected accused in the June 24 Quraishi Tola bomb explosion case, an official said.

Babar was arrested during a raid in Quraishi Tola on Wednesday evening. The police team reached a house with a sniffer dog where a man was found. When asked to reveal his identity, he said his name was Mohammad Babar.

“Following his identification, we scanned his crime history and found that he was involved in over one dozen criminal cases, including murder. He was involved in the murder of a property dealer Imran alias Kallu on February 22, this year in Maulana Chak locality in Bhagalpur. He was also involved in dacoity in 2016 and booked by Mojahidpur police station under the NDPS Act,”said Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, the DSP of Bhagalpur (City).

“We are interrogating the accused to find out his role in the bomb explosion in Quraishi Tola locality,” Chaudhary said. A 17-year-old teenager was killed and three others injured during the bomb blast in Quraishi Tola on June 24.

2023062931276

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aparshakti Khurana, Shakti Mohan come together in ‘By Invite Only’

    Guidelines ensure consumers given choice to decide on service charge: CCPA...

    Mosque damaged during Delhi riots repaired by JUH

    After Gandhis’ Shimla sojourn, reshuffle on cards in Congress