The Bhagalpur police arrested a most wanted criminal named Mohammad Babar, who was a suspected accused in the June 24 Quraishi Tola bomb explosion case, an official said.

Babar was arrested during a raid in Quraishi Tola on Wednesday evening. The police team reached a house with a sniffer dog where a man was found. When asked to reveal his identity, he said his name was Mohammad Babar.

“Following his identification, we scanned his crime history and found that he was involved in over one dozen criminal cases, including murder. He was involved in the murder of a property dealer Imran alias Kallu on February 22, this year in Maulana Chak locality in Bhagalpur. He was also involved in dacoity in 2016 and booked by Mojahidpur police station under the NDPS Act,”said Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, the DSP of Bhagalpur (City).

“We are interrogating the accused to find out his role in the bomb explosion in Quraishi Tola locality,” Chaudhary said. A 17-year-old teenager was killed and three others injured during the bomb blast in Quraishi Tola on June 24.

2023062931276