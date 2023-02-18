The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested one of the most wanted criminals of Bihar who was hiding in the national capital after committing a series of armed robberies and murders, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as, Guddu Mahto a.k.a. Amardeep Prasad, 31, is a resident of Saran district in Bihar. The police said that he had been involved in multiple criminal cases of armed robberies, murder, attempt to murder, etc.

Mahto was trying to join hands with the gangsters in Delhi-NCR to establish his base there.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Rajiv Ranjan Singh said: “In the light of recent armed robberies in Delhi-NCR, the special cell was tasked to identify such criminals.”

“The team collected information through all possible means including technical surveillance to identify and apprehend such types of criminals to prevent incidents of robberies. The team also worked on identifying the criminals of other states, who have shifted their base to Delhi-NCR,” Singh said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on February 14 laid a trap and apprehended Mahto near PR Vatika, when he came to meet his girlfriend.

He was eventually arrested and presented before the court on February 15.

“Mahto along with his two associates had shifted their base to Gujarat and then to Delhi-NCR,” said the DCP.

