With the arrest of five persons, including the mother, the Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the murder of a newborn boy, who was found dumped in a toilet in a hospital at Delhi’s Rohini area, an official said.

The accused were identified as Seema (20), Meena (24), Sandeep (21), Deepak Sharma (28) and Suraj Sharma (29). Seema is the mother of deceased newborn.

According to police, on January 21, a PCR call was received at Vijay Vihar police station informing about the body of a newborn baby in the toilet of Rajni Gupta Hospital, Budh Vihar.

“The local police staff reached at the spot and found the dead body of a newly born male baby in the commode of the toilet. The complainant, who is a doctor, stated that one pregnant woman came to Rajni Gupta Hospital at about 09:30 p.m. on January 20 along with four attendants,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G.S. Sidhu.

“The complainant said that the name of the patient was Seema and she fled from the hospital. After a few hours, at about 12:30 a.m. a public person went to the toilet of the hospital and found a dead body of a newly born baby in the commode,” said the official.

During the investigation, the CCTV footages of the hospital was checked but the face of the accused persons and registration numbers of their motorcycle and scooty were not visible.

“The investigation team analysed around 250 CCTV footages of the area and finally, a suspected person was spotted in CCTV footage of a medical shop in the area. Owner of the medical shop was examined who stated that the suspected person had purchased some medicine from his shop and made the payment online,” said the official.

“On the basis of details of online transactions, the accused were identified and arrested,” the official added.

