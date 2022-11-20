BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Mother Dairy hikes full-cream milk price by Re 1, token milk by Rs 2 a litre

NewsWire
0
0

Mother Dairy has hiked prices of full-cream milk by Rs 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR.

The new rates would come into effect from Monday (November 21). This is the fourth price hike this year effected by Mother Dairy.

After the latest hike, full-cream milk will cost Rs 64 per litre, while token milk will cost Rs 50 per litre, a company spokesperson said. The company though has not revised the price of full-cream milk is sold in 500 ml packs.

Mother Dairy has attributed the hike in prices to rising input costs, including the cost of procuring raw material from dairy farmers for producing milk.

20221120-173002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NSE phone tapping case: CBI arrests ex-Mumbai Police Chief

    Nykaa’s founder Falguni Nayar is no stranger to India Inc

    Zee Ent shares up 17% as Invesco withdraws demand for Board...

    Indigo far ahead of other airlines with 57.7% market share in...