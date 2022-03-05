BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday

By NewsWire
0
0

Milk brand Mother Dairy has announced to increase the milk price by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi NCR area. The price hike will come into the effect from Sunday.

The milk brand has said that the price has been increased because of rise in the procurement cost.

“In view of the rising procurement prices (amount paid to farmers), fuel costs and costs of packaging material, Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 a litre in Delhi NCR with effect from March 6, 2022,” the company said on Saturday.

The brand has announced price hike within days after Amul and Parag Milk Foods increased prices by Rs 2 per litre each.

After the price increase, the full cream Mother Dairy milk will cost Rs 59 per litre and toned milk price will rise to Rs 49 per litre. Currently, full cream milk costs Rs 57 per litre and toned milk costs Rs 47 per litre in Delhi NCR.

20220305-163403

