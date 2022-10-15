INDIA

Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre on select variants

After Amul, another dairy major Mother Dairy has raised its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre on full cream and cow milk variants with effect from Sunday (October 16).

A Mother Dairy spokesperson said that the dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs 3/kg in the last two months alone, owing to multifold increase in varied input costs.

“Increased fodder prices and low rainfall in some northern states have aggravated the situation. We are therefore compelled to revise prices to support farmers and ensure availability of quality milk for consumers,” he said.

Earlier, during the day, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Amul’ had announced raising the rates of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre amid the festive season. The price of full cream milk has increased from Rs 61 per litre to Rs 63 per litre.

Both the major dairy brands, Amul and Mother Dairy had in August hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre to compensate the increase in procurement costs.

