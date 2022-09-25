An illicit liquor supplier, smuggling country-made liquor in Delhi in a truck bearing dairy product company Mother Dairy’s insignia, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Nishan Singh, 45, was a member of the interstate ‘Yogi Gang’.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Manoj C., said secret information was received that a huge quantity of illicit liquor will be supplied in Delhi-NCR in a truck.

A police team laid a trap at NH-8, near Nikunj Garden, intercepted a truck, and apprehended the driver.

“On search, 500 cartons of illicit desi liquor, meant for sale in Haryana only, having 50 quarters each, 50 cartons of illicit desi liquor, for sale in Haryana only, having 12 bottles each, and 50 cartons of illicit beer, having 12 bottles each, were recovered,” the DCP said.

The truck bore a Mother Dairy company sticker on its front side and even the number plate was fake.

Police registered a case and arrested Nishan Singh.

