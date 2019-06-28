Mother, daughter accused of witchcraft killed in Jharkhand

Ranchi, June 29 (IANS) A mother and daughter accused of witchcraft were first brutally beaten and then hacked to death in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Rowaoli village, a Maoist affected area.

According to the police, the husband Subhash Khandait and the couple’s son managed to escape during the incident. He lodged a complaint on Friday.

In the complaint, Khandait said there was a puja at his place on Monday which was attended by his neighbour Rambilas’s wife, following which she fell ill. This led Rambilas’s family members to attack Khandait’s wife and daughter.

“The FIR has been lodged. We are investigating the case,” Aanad Mohan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, West Singhbhum, told the media.

–IANS

ns/ksk