Three children and two adults were electrocuted to death in Ghaziabad’s Rakesh Marg area on Wednesday.

Two of the children, who had gone to buy some items from a grocery shop, were electrocuted after touched the iron poll supporting a tin shade of the shop. Two adults standing nearby along with another child tried to save them, but they also got electrocuted.

“All five of them were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared ‘brought dead’,” an officer from the Sihani police station told IANS.

As per preliminary investigation, the police have found that a loose wire from an electric metre had fallen on the tin shade, which was supported by the iron pole.

The deceased have been identified as Simran (11), Khusi (10), Shubhi (3), her mother Janki (35), and Laxmi Narayan (24), the police said.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is on,” the police said.

–IANS

