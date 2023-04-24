INDIA

Mother-daughter die after being hit by train

A 35-year-old woman died while saving two of her younger daughters from getting hit by a train in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria village.

While the woman saved her two younger daughters before getting hit by the train herself, the third daughter, eldest of the three, also lost her life in the freak accident.

The incident took place on the railway track under Bhatni police station limits when Khukhundu-resident Sunita Devi, 35, was returning home from the market with her three daughters — Geetanjali, 12, Sneha, 8, and Pari, 6.

Around 4 p.m., when they were walking back home along the railway track, Bihar Sampark Kranti Express came from behind and woman and her three daughters were caught off guard.

In the nick of time, Sunita Devi managed to push Sneha and Pari away from the track but got hit by the train herself.

Geetanjali too could not save herself and came under the train.

While Sunita died on the spot, Geetanjali succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, the horrific accident left the two younger girls in trauma.

According to Gorakhpur’s inspector general of Police, J. Ravinder Goud, locals rushed to help them after the incident. They also informed the local police.

Subsequently, Geetanjali was rushed to the Deoria Medical College where she succumbed to her injuries after two hours.

Police have informed Sunita’a husband Rajnish Prasad of the incident and sent the two bodies for post-mortem examination, added Goud.

