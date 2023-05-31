INDIA

Mother, daughter found dead in Delhi

A 64-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead at their house in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on late Wednesday evening, an official said, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused.

The deceased were identified as Rajrani and her daughter Gini Karar (32).

According to police, a call was received at around 8 p.m. about a foul smell emanating from a flat, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

On reaching the spot, two persons were found by a police team in a flat on the first floor of the house.

“The house had twin locking systems – one at the main entrance gate and another at the main door which could be opened only after authorisation,” said a senior police officer.

“A case is being registered under appropriate sections. Prima facie, it looks like a friendly entry and an investigation is being conducted from all angles,” said the official.

“Some leads have been obtained, multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused,” the official added.

