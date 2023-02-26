HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

A woman donated one of her kidneys to her 22-year-old son, giving him a new lease of life.

The kidney transplantation was carried out at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday.

This is the fourth kidney transplant at the university.

Both the donor and the recipient are doing well and are currently under observation.

Prof Vishwajit Singh, head of nephrology department at KGMU, said, “The patient was admitted to the hospital a week ago with swelling on his face and legs. Biopsy of his kidneys was done and it was found that he had glomerulonephritis — an inflammation of the kidney that leads to kidney failure.”

Further tests revealed that he was suffering from high blood pressure for five years. “The family is from Lucknow and has only two members — mother and son. The mother works in a private company. As soon as she came to know that her son could be saved through transplantation, she agreed to donate the organ to him,” Prof Singh said.

Prof Manoj Yadav, who was a part of the transplant team, said that the procedure was done free of cost under the Asadhya Rog Scheme.

“A team of doctors from the urology and nephrology departments of SGPGIMS also assisted the KGMU doctors in the procedure,” he said.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS), KGMU, Prof S.N. Sankhwar said, “Both the donor and the recipient will be observed for two weeks to see if the receiving body has accepted the new organ and the donor has no other problem. If all goes well, they will be discharged.

