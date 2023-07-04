INDIA

Mother gives poison to two kids; daughter dies, son survives

In a shocking incident, a widow woman allegedly served poison to her two children, police said on Tuesday.

This incident took place at Gobhei village under Khunta police station of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on June 11, 2023. However, the shocking reason behind the incident came to limelight when police were able to interrogate the surviving child.

The police said the accused widow Manguli Singh (37) was pregnant. So, it was suspected that she served poison to her daughter Raibari (16) and son Bayej (12) to make her way clean.

Sathark Ray, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Kaptipada said, “After examining the statement of eyewitness, the son, and the accused, we came to know that Manguli has killed her daughter by giving poison.”

The family decided to commit suicide by consuming poison. On the incident day, at a field, when no one was there, Manguli served poison to her daughter and also to her son. However, she did not consume it. Manguli waited at the spot till her daughter died and then fled from there, Ray said.

The minor boy was rescued by locals from the field and rushed to the local hospital. After he recovers from his illness, Bayej narrates the detailed story to the police.

The Khunta police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by Badapakhara sarpanch, Magala Majhi. Manguli Singh was arrested and forwarded to court, the police said.

