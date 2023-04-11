WORLD

Mother of 6-yr-old who shot teacher in US criminally charged

NewsWire
0
0

The mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher at a school in the US state of Virginia, has been criminally charged, according to prosecutors.

In a statement on Monday, the prosecutors said that grand jury has indicted 25-year-old Deja Taylor with a felony child neglect charge and a misdemeanour charge, reports the BBC.

Taylor had been charged with one count of felony child neglect and one count of misdemeanour for “recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child”, the statement said.

The prosecutors added the charges stemmed from a “thorough investigation” into the January 6 shooting at the Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News, about 112 km south of the state capital Richmond.

“Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues,” the BBC quoted attorney for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Howard Gwynn as saying on Monday.

According to the police, the boy brought the gun in his backpack and the firearm was legally purchased and belonged to the child’s mother.

He then shot Abigail Zwerner, his 25-year-old teacher, in the hand and chest during a lesson.

She was seriously injured but survived the shooting.

20230411-095203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CWG 2022: All eyes on Sindhu and Srikanth as India look...

    Tanzania Railways suspends operations after floods wash away rail track

    UN Climate Change Conference must make progress: UN chief

    Apple rolls out iPadOS 16.1 beta before iOS 16 release