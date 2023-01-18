A Hindu woman — mother of four children, has allegedly eloped with a Muslim man in Karntaka’s Gadag district, her husband has claimed, urging the state government to initiate an action in the matter.

Prakash Gujarati, a resident of Gadag, who works as a goldsmith, has alleged that his wife had left him and married Maqbool Bayabadaki, a resident of Savanur.

Prakash, terming the development a case of ‘Love Jihad’, said when he tried to contact his wife, Maqbool’s family did not allow him, and also threatened him, adding his wife had been converted to Islam and she also took one of their daughters with her.

Meanwhile, Sri Rama Sena has warned that the woman should be reunited with her husband and children. If suitable action is not taken, it would launch large scale agitation.

Maqbool was introduced to the family of Prakash in Goa. Since Maqbool also hailed from Karnataka, Prakash became close to him and got a rented house near his room.

After some time, Maqbool developed friendship with his wife and took her to Ajmer dargah. He converted her to Islam and married her.

Prakash said that he pleaded with Maqbool not to break his family and his wife came back to him.

He came back to Gadag and started living with his family. However, his wife disappeared and was again seen with Maqbool.

Prakash claimed that he had also approached the police and women’s organisations and “none could give him any relief”.

He also said that he suffered a heart attack and two of his sons have fallen sick.

