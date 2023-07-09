INDIA

Mother of six kids elopes with boyfriend in Bihar’s Kaimur, husband files complaint

NewsWire
0
0

A mother of six children eloped with her boyfriend in Bihar’s Kaimur district, an official said, adding that her husband has filed a complaint.

Interestingly, she married her one daughter recently. Following the elopement, the woman’s husband registered an FIR in the Bhagwanpur police station and requested the police officers to trace his wife.

The victim claimed in the FIR that he did not know the person with whom his wife had eloped.

The mobile phone of the woman was on but she was not receiving the calls being made by him and the children.

Sometimes, the phone was received by a male and he was using abusive language, said the man in the complaint.

When contacted, the SHO of Bhagwanpur police station, said, “The FIR has been registered and the tracing of phone calls are on. They will be nabbed soon.”

2023070936234

