Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was flayed by the family and public after a woman and her son were killed when an under-construction pillar fell on them here on Tuesday.

The woman and her three-year-old son died, while her husband and another son were injured after the under-construction Metro pillar fell on their two-wheeler here. The accident happened when the family on a scooty was passing through the site of Metro construction near HBR Layout. The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Tejaswini and two-and-half-year-old son Vihan.

The family of the victim lodged a complaint against the contractor and the Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC). Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (East) Bheemashankar Guled confirmed that police have received a complaint in this regard. The experts will give a report on the incident, including the technical aspect, he said.

The BMRCL also ordered its investigation into the tragedy. Additional Commissioner Chandrashekar said that it is found that there was a problem with the iron pillar and the prima facie negligence at the worksite has also been found. The expert team will inspect and verify, he said.

According to police, Lohit Kumar, a civil engineer, was dropping off his Tejaswini to her work place in the premises of the Manyata Tech Park and two sons to a child care center. Lohit Kumar and another son escaped miraculously with minor injuries.

Tejaswini and Vihan suffered major head injuries and succumbed to injuries due to severe bleeding.

The grandfather of the deceased kid, stated that he got a call from Lohit but could not reach the spot as the place was blocked. Later, when he went to the hospital, he got to know about the death of one of his grandsons and his daughter-in-law.

“I am a retired government servant. The construction work has been taken up in an unscientific manner. At least 30 meter distance should have been kept. BMRCL has not taken any safety measures. The vehicles are allowed to move at a distance of five to ten feet at the worksites. What if the iron pillar had fallen on the bus, it would have resulted in loss of lives of many,” he said.

“This is my tragic day. Not able to say anything,” he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while reacting to the incident said that he would get all information regarding the construction work by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

20230110-153202