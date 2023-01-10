ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Entrepreneur Soham Payal Pathak, who appeared on the business-reality show ‘Shark Tank India 2’ along with his mother Payal Pathak, impressed the judges with his concept and business idea of a ‘salad’ company.

He shared on the show that at the age of 18, he added his mother’s name as middle name “as she made him whatever he is today and despite being a single mother did everything to make him successful”.

He said: “We couldn’t believe it when we received a call from the team of ‘Shark Tank India 2’. The experience was wholesome and life-changing for us. The Sharks made us feel very comfortable during the pitch.”

The mother-son duo asked for the investment of Rs 30 lakhs with 10 per cent equity for their company from the sharks.

“We hope through our story we’ve been able to prove that a single mom can be a super mom too. From the moment the walk to the tank begins, till you step out, it’s an emotional rollercoaster. We couldn’t have been able to find a bigger platform for our brand and reach bigger heights,” he added.

The show is hosted by Rahul Dua and is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), along with Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder (CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

