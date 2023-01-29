INDIA

Mother-son face acid attack in Lucknow

A woman and her son faced an acid attack by two people on a motorcycle in the Viram Khand area in Gomti Nagar.

A case has been registered at the Gomti Nagar police station.

According to reports, Vikas Verma, 16, and his mother Anita Verma, 40, were attacked by two people on a motorcycle who threw acid on them and fled.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Virendra Vikram said the woman and her son were first taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital which referred them to the Civil Hospital.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that footage from CCTV cameras is being examined to trace the perpetrators.

