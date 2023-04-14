INDIALIFESTYLE

Mother-son killed as cow shed catches fire in UP village

A 56-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son died while trying to save their cattle after the thatched sheds where they were kept, caught fire.

The incident took place in Bhusi Amva village on Thursday when Kaushalya Devi lit the household garbage for smoke to get rid of mosquitoes.

However, the smoulders soon turned into huge flames and engulfed the huts where the cattle were kept.

In panic, Devi and her son Ram Ashish rushed to the burning sheds to free their cattle.

In the process, Devi collided with a pillar and Ram made a dash to save his mother. Unfortunately, the hut collapsed at this point, trapping them both inside. The mother-son duo was burnt to death in the incident.

A cow also sustained severe burn injuries in the incident.

Following the incident, circle officer police Anand Kumar Singh, along with area tehsildar, rushed to the spot and assured the family members of full cooperation from the government.

The dead bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Meanwhile, tehsildar Vivekananda has confirmed that he has placed the case before higher authorities for financial help. The ex-gratia amount is likely to be announced soon.

