A 26-year-old woman strangulated her three-year-old daughter to death using her ‘dupatta’ (veil) after the minor reportedly took the side of her father during a tiff over who should watch TV, the police said.

The police said that the child’s biggest mistake seemed to be loving her father unconditionally and telling him everything that had transpired during the day.

The accused has been identified as Sudha. While her husband Eeranna works as a coolie, Sudha was working as a maid at a tiles shop in Mallathhalli in Bengaluru. The police said that Sudha used to take her daughter Vinutha to work, who used to narrate the day’s ordeals to her father in detail later.

“Vinutha used to tell everything to her father after returning home, which often led to fights between the husband and the wife. Fed up with the regular fights and her daugher’s growing attachment towards her father, Sudha committed the crime,” the police said, quoting her confession statement.

The police said that on Wednesday, Sudha took her daughter to an isolated place where she strangulated her to death using her ‘dupatta’.

The police added that initially, Sudha lied to her husband that their child had gone missing after which the couple filed a missing complaint at the Jnanabharathi police station.

Her lies got exposed when the police asked her to show the spot from where her daughter went missing, which happened to be an isolated spot. Their suspicion grew after Sudha made some inconsistent statements. Meanwhile, Vinuta’s body was found near a building which was in another police jurisdiction.

“When Sudha was taken for identification, she confessed to her crime after seeing her daughter’s body,” the police said.

