The bodies of a senior citizen woman and her two daughters were recovered at their residence at Burdwan in East Burdwan district of West Bengal on Thursday, police said.

The deceased trio has been identified as Mrinalini Chowdhury, 61, and her daughters Bandana Chowdhury, 40, and Sanghamitra Chowdhury, 32.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police suspects that this is a case of suicide.

Local police sources said that on Thursday morning, the family’s domestic aide Rupali Hazra arrived for her regular duty. But her desperate calls to the mother and daughters and severe banging of the door failed to evoke response. Then she informed the neighbours.

The neighbours informed their near relatives and the local police station. After breaking open the door, the bodies of the three deceased were recovered on the floor of the dining hall. A bottle has been recovered from near their bodies and the police suspects that it contained poison by consuming which the mother and the two daughters committed suicide.

A plastic tub was also recovered from near their bodies, where traces of vomit were recovered. The police had sent the bottle and the vomit samples for forensic tests.

Chowdhury’s maternal uncle Biswanath Mondal told newspersons that a couple of years back her husband Bimal Chowdhury died after being infected by Covid-19. “Since then she and her two daughters went into acute depression and stopped social interactions with the neighbours and relatives. Although her elder daughter Bandana Chowdhury used to stay at home with her mother, the younger daughter Sanghamitra Chowdhury was gainfully employed with a private organisation. However, a month before she had reportedly quit the job,” he said.

Although the police suspect that this is a case of suicide, they are investigating the other angles as well.

