A man was gunned down in front of his mother in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, an official said on Friday.

Two persons, including the main accused was arrested. The incident took place Thursday around 9 p.m. in Sabaur area.

The deceased, identified as Mohamad Kaju, had sustained a gunshot injury to his chest and died on the spot, said Sunil Kumar Jha, SHO of Sabaur police station.

“The deceased had given a shop on rent to one Mohamad Mister four years ago.

“Last month, Kaju asked Mister to vacate the shop as he wanted to open his own shop. Mister fraudulently procured a lease agreement of the shop for 40 years and presented the document to Kaju,” Jha said.

Kaju filed a police complaint for cheating in Sabaur police station and alleged that Mister has committed fraud to usurp the shop.

“On Thursday around 9 p.m., Mister along with one associate went to Kaju’s house and shot him in front of his mother. He died on the spot,” the officer said.

Neighbours heard the gunshot and rushed out, they managed to over power the assailants, who were handed over to the police.

A case was registered and further probe was on.

–IANS

ajk/in