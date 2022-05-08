ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Mother’s Day: Aamir Khan celebrates special day with mother, sister, brother-in-law

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen celebrating Mother’s Day with his mother Zeenat Hussein, his sister Nikhat Khan, and his brother-in-law Santosh Hegde. The freshly surfaced pictures also show a throwback black and white image of Aamir’s mom.

In the pictures, the ‘Dangal’ star can be seen sporting comfy casuals. He wore a white round neck t-shirt paired with a white scarf. The actor also sported black framed glasses and a thin moustache.

Recently, on the work front, Aamir released the song ‘Kahani’ from his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which he followed up by launching the very first podcast of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan’.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios is the Hindi remake of the 1994 blockbuster film ‘Forrest Gump’. The comedy-drama starred Tom Hanks in the lead and depicted several decades in the life of Forrest Gump played by Hanks, a slow-witted and kindhearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century United States.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is set to bow in theatres on August 11.

