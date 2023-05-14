ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mother’s Day cheer: Aashka Goradia to welcome first baby in November

NewsWire
0
0

Former actress and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia announced her pregnancy on Sunday.

On Mother’s Day, Aashka made a video announcement that she and her husband Brent Goble are all set to welcome their first child in November this year.

Aashka captioned the post: “On this Mother’s Day – this becomes even more special! ‘Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!’ Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe……Thank you @mevada_kalpesh for this cutest announcement video……”

Aashka, who was a part of ‘Bigg Boss 6’, and her husband Brent Goble tied the knot in 2017.

Aashka has been a part of shows such as ‘Kkusum’, ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’, ‘Baal Veer’, ‘Daayan’ and ‘Naagin’. It was in 2021, when she announced her retirement from acting and formed her make-up brand Renee.

20230514-132204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Naane Varuven’ album completed, says Selvaraghavan

    Mrunmayee Deshpande: Playing a doctor on-screen is a unique experience

    Mahesh Babu, Adivi Sesh’s furry friends steal the limelight

    Kunal Kemmu captures ‘morning stillness of Mumbai’