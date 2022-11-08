ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Rihanna is enjoying her motherhood. The singer, who recently released her new song ‘Lift Me Up’ from the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack, spoke about her six-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“He is funny, he’s happy — and he’s fat!” she told ‘People’ as she laughed. “He’s amazing. It’s a real cuddly stage right now.”

According to ‘People’, in her upcoming fashion show ‘Savage X Fenty’ Volume 4, the ‘Diamonds’ superstar said she has featured in the “Mother Nature section.”

“I’m looking forward to (people seeing) it,” she said. “It’s my first real thing that I’ve done since I had the baby, work-wise.”

‘People’ further states that even though it’s the fourth showcase of her ‘Savage X Fenty’ designs, Rihanna said that “every single show” feels as special as the first.

“I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies,” she said. “I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That’s exciting.”

Amongst the new “characters” featured in the show this year are stars like Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Maxwell, Angela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and Zach Miko.

