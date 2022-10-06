HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

Mother’s ultra-processed food intake may up obesity risk in offspring

NewsWire
0
0

A mother’s consumption of ultra-processed foods appears to be linked to an increased risk of overweight or obesity in her offspring, irrespective of other lifestyle risk factors, says a new study.

According to the study, published in The BMJ, a 26 per cent higher risk was seen in the group with the highest maternal ultra-processed food consumption (12.1 servings/day) versus the lowest consumption group (3.4 servings/day).

“Mothers might benefit from limiting their intake of ultra-processed foods, and that dietary guidelines should be refined and financial and social barriers removed to improve nutrition for women of child bearing age and reduce childhood obesity,” said researchers, including Yiqing Wang from Massachusetts General Hospital in the US.

Ultra-processed foods, such as packaged baked goods and snacks, fizzy drinks and sugary cereals, are commonly associated with weight gain in adults.

For the study, the team drew on data for 19,958 children born to 14,553 mothers (45 per cent boys, aged 7-17 years at study enrollment) from the Nurses’ Health Study II (NHS II) and the Growing Up Today Study (GUTS I and II) in the US.

The NHS II is an ongoing study tracking the health and lifestyles of 116,429 US females registered as nurses aged 25-42 in 1989. From 1991, participants reported what they ate and drank, using validated food frequency questionnaires every four years.

The GUTS I study began in 1996 when 16,882 children (aged 8-15 years) of NHS II participants completed an initial health and lifestyle questionnaire and were monitored every year between 1997 and 2001, and every two years thereafter.

In 2004, 10,918 children (aged 7-17 years) of NHS II participants joined the extended GUTS II study and were followed up in 2006, 2008, and 2011, and every two years thereafter.

Overall, 2471 (12 per cent) children developed overweight or obesity during an average follow-up period of 4 years.

In a separate analysis of 2,790 mothers and 2,925 children with information on diet from 3 months pre-conception to delivery (peripregnancy), the team found that peripregnancy ultra-processed food intake was not significantly associated with an increased risk of offspring overweight or obesity.

20221006-150202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN govt starts selling Remdesivir directly to pvt hospitals

    Centre made interim allocation of Tocilizumab to states

    Nitish takes first jab as Bihar launches free vax campaign

    Complex cardiac procedure performed at Hyd hospital