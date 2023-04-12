To promote the traditional pearl art of rural Saurashtra, an exhibition called Moti-Mahotsav 1 will be organised in Chalala here on April 16.

The event aims to bring recognition and appreciation to the skilled artisans of the region.

Approximately 35 women artisans, hailing from the Kathi Kshatriya community, are expected to participate in the festival.

These talented individuals come from various parts of the region, including Velavadar, Sudavad, Chanpa, Mevasa, Thangadh, Khampala, Khadti, Dahida, Rajula, Turkha, Devrajiya, Shelna, Rajkot, Botad, Chhotaudepur, Gondal, Virnagar, Devgam, Mota Akadiya, Timbla, Lunghiya, Nani Khodiyar, Pipallag, Bhad Vakiya, Bhuva, Umrala, Mota Dadva, Barvala, Ghelasha, and Chalala.

The Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya community will honor the participating women with mementos, presented by Mahant Valkubapu, in recognition of their invaluable contribution to the art form.

The pearl art of Saurashtra has a rich history, particularly within the Kathi Kshatriya community. Artisans create beautiful torans, pot covers, and other decorative items using pearls. These intricate works of art are not only used for home decoration but also play a significant role in various ceremonies like marriages.

