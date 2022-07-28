Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has launched factor-based funds such as Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Quality ETF & Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Quality Index Fund, and Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Enhanced Value ETF & Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund, company said in a release.

The new fund offer will open for subscription on July 29 and closes on August 12. Investors can invest a minimum of Rs 500 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. On an ongoing basis, investors can purchase/redeem units of the scheme through a financial advisor or through the company website.

“With an objective to cater the evolving needs of the investors, we have introduced ETFs & index funds in the factor investing segment. These new funds are based on the Quality and Value factors. We aspire to build a unique brand positing by establishing ourselves as a fund house to drive the factor investing category in India,” Navin Agarwal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, was quoted saying in a release.

The Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Quality ETF & Index Fund are single factor-based investment strategies that aim to include the top 30 ‘Quality’ stocks based on rule-based parameters. These companies tend to have durable business models and sustainable competitive advantages.

The index constituents are selected from the universe of the S&P BSE LargeMidCap Index.

While, the other two funds such as Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Enhanced, Value ETF & Index Fund are single factor-based investment strategies that aim to include 30 ‘Value’ stocks that are most attractive in valuations based on rule-based parameters.

The index constituents are selected from the universe of the S&P BSE LargeMidCap Index.

“These single factor-based funds are suitable for investors looking to diversify their portfolio & gain exposure to the Quality or Value factor. The Quality funds aim to invest in companies that are generally resilient to setbacks & perform well in various market conditions, especially during bear and recovery markets,” Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive Funds, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, was quoted saying in a release.

