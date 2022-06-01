Filmmakers of ‘Karthikeya 2’ on Wednesday dropped the first look of the motion poster of the film which is intriguing and highlights the mysteries of Dwarka.

The filmmakers released the poster of Actor Nikhil Siddharth-starrer movie on the occasion of his birthday.

Actor Nikhil Siddharth has reunited with director Chandoo Mondeti for the movie which is a sequel to the critically acclaimed ‘Karthikeya,’ that released in 2014.

“Our Movie #Karthikeya2 will release in the 5 languages of Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. This July22 in Theatres . Come Join us on this Epic Divine Journey #LordKrishna”, Nikhil Siddharth wrote, as he shared the intriguing poster via his social media handles.

The film is expected to be a mystery thriller about a search for secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. The sneak peek is intriguing and has generated much-needed buzz.

“The world’s strangest secrets are buried beneath the city of Dwaraka,” says Nikhil in the motion poster.

As Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran, and actor Srinivas Reddy are seen on a boat, they appear to be on a mission to uncover a mystery, with their journey taking them across the soaring sea.

Anupama Parameswaran is the female lead in this movie. People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts have joined hands to produce this mystery-oriented movie.

Having Kaala Bhairava as the music director, the movie is scheduled to release on July 22 worldwide, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

