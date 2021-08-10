Farhan Akhtar is ready to don the hat of a director once again with ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

The multifaceted actor shared the motion poster of ‘Jee Le Zaara’ on his social media on Tuesday.

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The announcement came a day after Excel Entertainment completed 20 years.

The film will be based on the lines of Farhan’s road trip films ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ extending the genre to girls this time.

‘Jee Le Zaara’ is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. It will be released in 2023.

Farhan shared the announcement on his social media with an interesting retrospective video. The video shared glimpses of his previous films ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ based on road trip chronicals.

Excel Entertainment was founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in 1999. Farhan debuted as a director with ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and post its success directed and produced several films.

