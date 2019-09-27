Motion Sense on Pixel 4 may work with these 9 apps

San Francisco, Sep 30 (IANS) The upcoming Google Pixel smartphones — Pixel 4 and 4 XL — would feature a new Motion Sense Mode and it would work with nine applications that have been whitelisted as Supported Apps.

These nine apps include Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify, Spotify Stations, YouTube Music and YouTube, TechRadar reported.

Motion Sense on the Google Pixel 4 is powered by Project Soli, which uses radar technology to detect hand gestures.

It is an advanced version of gesture controls allowing users to skip songs with a wave of one hand.

Going by the past leaks and speculations, both the Pixel phones are expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and dual rear cameras consisting of a 12MP main sensor and a 16MP telephoto lens.

The smaller Pixel 4 would likely sport a 5.7-inch 90Hz 1080p+ OLED display and a 2,800mAh battery while the Pixel 4 XL is expected to boast a 6.3 inch 90Hz 1440p+ OLED panel and 3,700mAh battery.

