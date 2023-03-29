WORLD

Motive still unclear in Nashville school shooting

NewsWire
0
0

Police said that they have yet to determine a motive in the Nashville, Tennessee, elementary school shooting.

“This school, this church building, was a target of the shooter,” Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told reporters a day after the shooting at the Covenant School that left six people dead, including three young students, Xinhua news agency reported.

“But we have no information at present to indicate that the shooter was specifically targeting any one of the six individuals who were murdered,” Aaron stressed.

The shooter, identified as 28-year-old Nashville resident Audrey Hale, purchased at least seven guns legally and locally, according to Nashville police chief John Drake.

Drake said that the shooter planned the shooting and used three of the guns, including two AR-style weapons, in the attack carried out on Monday morning before being killed by responding officers inside the Christian private school.

US President Joe Biden said from an event in Durham, North Carolina, on Tuesday that “as a nation, we owe these families more than our prayers”.

“We have to do more to stop this gun violence from ripping communities apart, ripping apart the soul of this nation, to protect our children, so they learn how to read and write instead of duck and cover in a classroom,” Biden said.

He also reiterated his call for US lawmakers to pass an assault weapons ban, stating that there was a “moral price to pay for inaction”.

It is unlikely that the divided Congress would approve the legislative proposal as Republicans control the House of Representatives this term and have advocated for the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

“I believe in the Second Amendment,” House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, told reporters on Tuesday. “We shouldn’t penalise law-abiding American citizens.”

There have been 130 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people, including hundreds of children and teens, have lost their lives to gun violence in the past three months, the website’s data showed.

20230329-065801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Only PM to appoint army chief ‘at any cost’, Sharif brothers...

    Iran sees ‘no problem’ with building ties with Egypt

    Online shopping in S.Korea hits record high in 2021

    Tvesa, Diksha among four Indians at Aramco Series in Jeddah