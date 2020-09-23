Moto E7 Plus with dual rear camera launched in India for Rs 9,49

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Wednesday launched a new budget smartphone Moto E7 Plus with a dual rear camera setup for Rs 9,499 in the Indian market.

The smartphone will be available in two colours, namely misty blue and twilight orange starting September 30, 12 noon onwards, exclusively on Flipkart.

“Motorola’s e series is known worldwide to provide exceptional value to smartphone users who are looking to upgrade to quality with a contemporary design and best in class features,” the company said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM 64 GB internal storage that supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The smartphone offers the dual rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor along with an f/1.7 lens and a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The phone also comes with an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front that is paired with an f/2.2 lens.

The device comes preloaded with camera features including Night Vision mode as well as artificial intelligence (AI) backed options such as Auto smile capture, Smart composition, Shot Optimization, Portrait mode, and Spot colour.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Moto E7 Plus packs the 5,000mAh battery.

–IANS

wh/sdr/