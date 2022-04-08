Motorola on Friday unveiled a new smartphone, moto g22, that comes with quad camera setup and 20W TurboPower charger for Indian users.

Priced at Rs 10,999, the smartphone will go on sale on April 13 in two colour variants, iceberg blue and cosmic black.

“The moto g22 comes with an industry-leading 16MP selfie camera along with the segment-leading 50MP quad camera system featuring an 8MP ultra-wide camera,” the company said in a statement.

“The 50MP main camera sensor with Quad Pixel technology gives super sharp, more vibrant photos with 4x better low light sensitivity. moto g22 also comes with an industry-leading 16MP Selfie Camera with quad pixel technology,” it added.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD punch hole display with 90Hz Max Vision display and it houses 5,000mAh battery along with a 20W TurboPower charger.

moto g22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor with 4GB (LPDDR4X) RAM for an efficient performance, which is backed up by the improved power efficiency of Hyper Engine. Other major attributes include a water-repellent design, a side Fingerprint Scanner and Face unlock.

The company said that the device is designed with the most intricate detailing that gives it an elegant touch and feel. It is said to be 185gm light, 8.4mm thin, with a premium finish with UV textures, a beautiful camera module and a flatbed design.

