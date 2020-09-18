Motocyclist killed in Scarborough crash

On Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 10:39 p.m., a motorcyclist was killed in a car crash at Toronto’s east end. The police received report of the motorcycle collision, at Warden Avenue and the eastbound Highway 401 ramp, around Scarborough, and went on to investigate the incident.

It was reported that a 32-year-old man was riding a 2011 white BMW motorcycle northbound on Warden Avenue. A 23-year-old man was driving a 2009 white Mercedes sedan southbound on Warden Avenue and made a left turn to the eastbound Highway 401 ramp.

The motorcycle collided with the turning vehicle. The motorcyclist died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Members of Traffic Services are investigating the matter.

The Police have asked local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, or had observed either vehicle prior to the collision, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on their Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and the message to CRIMES (274637).