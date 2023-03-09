INDIA

Motorcycle collides with Digvijaya Singh’s car; biker hospitalised

NewsWire
0
0

20-year-old youth on Thursday was admitted to the hospital with minor injuries after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in which Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh was moving.

The accident took place at Zirapur in Rajgarh district in the Agar-Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh.

The bike collided with the Congress leader’s car when the rider was trying to make a U-turn.

The motorcycle then went on to hit a pole.

Digvijaya Singh, who was on the back seat of his car, got out of the vehicle immediately and rushed towards the biker.

Meanwhile, some passers-by also gathered at the spot.

The injured person has been identified as Rambabu, a resident of Parauli in Uttar Pradesh, who works as a labourer. He was taken to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal after the accident in which he sustained minor injuries.

Later, while talking to the reporters, Singh said that the victim sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the hospital.

He also visited the hospital to enquire about Rambabu’s health status. His condition is said to be stable.

Singh had gone to pay his condolences to Congress district president Prakash Purohit following the demise of his mother.

While returning to Rajgarh from Purohit’s village, Kodkya, Singh’s car collided with the motorcycle in Zirapur.

The driver of the Fortuner car, Akhtar Khan, a resident of Guna, was arrested and the car was seized by the Zirapur police.

20230309-234805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi likely to receive first rain of 2022 on Jan 6

    ‘Collegium discussions can’t be put out in public domain through RTI’,...

    AMU sets up help desk for families of Covid-hit employees

    Assam man gets death sentence for rape, murder of minor girl