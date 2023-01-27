INDIA

Motorcyclist dies after falling into a pit in Gujarat

A motorcyclist died after falling into a pit near Raiya circle in Rajkot on Friday.

The accident occurred when Harsh was proceeding towards his workplace.

Harsh’s father Ashwin Davda alleged that he lost his son due to the “negligence” of municipal corporation.

Ashwin Davda told mediapersons that 30 to 45 minutes after Harsh left for office, he received a call by an unknown person informing that his son had suffered injury in accident.

Ashwin Davda further said, “When I reached, I saw my son’s body lying on the road, 108 emergency ambulance doctors told me that my son died because of internal bleeding.”

An eyewitness said Harsh Davda fell in the pit while overtaking another vehicle.

“Construction work is going on in the pit, iron rod frames are fixed and it was lying open, there were no barricades… had barricades been put around the pit, my son would not have died. Because of the Municipal Corporation’s negligence, I lost my son,” Ashwin Davda claimed.

Municipal Commissioner Amit Arora told mediapersons that city engineers are asked to inquire into the accident. “However, as per my knowledge, caution tapes were pasted around the pit. If any negligence on contractor’s side will be found, action will be taken against him,” Arora assured.

