The BJP knows well how preposterous statements made by its leaders embarrass the party and the government that pitches for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, and this is the reason why the party’s top leadership cautions its motormouth leaders to be careful about what they say.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, from time to time, keeps on advising these leaders to abstain from making outrageous statements, but it seems that they barely care about it.

The Prime Minister, on multiple occasions, has even given stern warnings to his ministers and leaders that the public has elected them to work and that they should avoid making unnecessary statements in every matter.

He can be seen telling leaders that they should remain active in their respective fields, actively participate in social work along with politics, and work to strengthen the organisation.

If sources are to be believed, the Prime Minister has strictly warned his motormouth ministers against making preposterous statements and has also asked party president J.P. Nadda to convince such leaders.

In several meetings, Prime Minister Modi has advised his leaders to avoid making outrageous statements, saying that they work all day, but some people have become accustomed to giving controversial statements which provide the media with a lot of spicy stuff.

According to sources, the Prime Minister has reprimanded one of his strong ministers from Bihar for making controversial statements, saying that he is tired of convincing them.

Last month, while addressing the BJP National Executive meeting, Modi made a scathing remark on the leaders who give controversial statements on every issue, saying that there is a leader who keeps giving statements on films and his remarks keep running on TV. Such leaders even ignore the advice of the party president, he asserted.

Be it Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar or Uttar Pradesh, the BJP finds itself in an uncomfortable position due to unnecessary and controversial statements of its own leaders, MLAs, MPs and ministers.

How big this problem has become for the BJP, which is engaged in the mission of expanding the party’s mass base, can be gauged from the fact that on Friday, Nadda, in a virtual meeting, gave a stern warning to the party MPs and instructed them not to make statements on religious and controversial issues.

Giving clear instructions, he said that if necessary, only the authorised spokesperson of the party would give a statement on such issues.

Nadda had called this online meeting of all the MPs of the party to discuss strategy to take the budget announcements and the President’s address to the people. On the occasion, the party president was seen asking the MPs to refrain from making statements on unnecessary, controversial and especially religious issues while explaining the basic mantra and vision of the Prime Minister.

“Religious matters, subjects like Sanatan Dharma to whom they belong, will be looked into. But political people should not get involved in this and should not make statements. Leaders who believe in Bageshwar Dham should go, but avoid making unnecessary statements,” the party president told the MPs.

“The theme of the party is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and everyone should work on this theme,” Nadda asserted.

It is being said that in the next few days, there are going to be major changes in both the government and the party organisation and in such a situation motormouth leaders may have to face loss because of their behaviour.

