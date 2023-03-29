INDIASCI-TECH

Motorola announces new affordable phone with 6.5-inch display in India

Global smartphone brand Motorola on Wednesday announced the launch of its new affordable smartphone in the country which features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new moto g13 costs Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant and Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage variant, the company said in a statement.

The device comes in two colours — Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue — and will go on sale starting April 5 on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores.

“The smartphone has an acrylic glass (PMMA) body and features an ultra-thin, and premium design,” it added.

The new phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor for better performance, comes with a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system that allows users to capture detailed pictures, and also features an 8MP front camera.

“Besides that, the phone is equipped with two large stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, which offer an immersive audio experience,” the company said

Also, the new device comes with a 5000mAh battery.

